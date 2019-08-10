Jeffrey Epstein dies of apparent suicide in Manhattan jail

FILE – This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo made available by the Palm Beach, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, File)

(WTNH)–Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein,66, died of an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail Saturday morning.

According to the New York Times, Epstein hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons released a statement saying Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m.

He was later transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, according to the FBP statement.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

Attorney General William Barr issued a statement saying,

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.” Attorney General William P. Barr

Epstein was charged last month for sex trafficking girls as young as 14. Several photos of these girls were found in his Manhattan mansion.

Court records released Friday said that Epstein refused to respond to allegations that he created such a sex trafficking ring to bring girls to him. He also pleaded not guilty.

Epstein’s lawyers did not comment.