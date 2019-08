Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

On Wednesday, a video was posted to YouTube featuring Trebek sharing the news.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak took to Twitter to show his support for Trebek:

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

The video can be seen below: