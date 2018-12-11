Jewel thieves lead Michigan police on high-speed chase

(WTNH) - Alleged jewel thieves were caught on camera leading police on a high-speed chase in Michigan.

Saginaw County police released dash cam video from October.

It shows the dangerous chase that, at times, hit speeds of almost 100 MPH.

At one point, the suspects even took police through a corn field.

Police said it began after an armed robbery at a Kay Jewelers in a mall.

Three men and a minor were eventually caught and charged.