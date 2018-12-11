National

Jewel thieves lead Michigan police on high-speed chase

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 05:41 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 05:41 PM EST

(WTNH) - Alleged jewel thieves were caught on camera leading police on a high-speed chase in Michigan.

Saginaw County police released dash cam video from October.

It shows the dangerous chase that, at times, hit speeds of almost 100 MPH.

Related Content: PD: Teens hijack car, lead police on high-speed chase in Rocky Hill

At one point, the suspects even took police through a corn field.

Police said it began after an armed robbery at a Kay Jewelers in a mall.

Three men and a minor were eventually caught and charged.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center