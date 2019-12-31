Kansas officer resigns, faked story of McDonald’s employee writing ‘pig’ on his cup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke.”

The police chief did not name the 23-year-old officer, but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army.