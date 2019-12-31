Breaking News
Bridgeport police: Man suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Kansas officer resigns, faked story of McDonald’s employee writing ‘pig’ on his cup

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
McDonalds 7-23-15_146388

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference Monday that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke.”

The police chief did not name the 23-year-old officer, but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss