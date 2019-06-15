Kids sing 'Old Town Road' to police on horses
ATLANTA (WFLA/CNN) - A mounted patrol unit in Atlanta was treated to an adorable surprise this week.
A group of children was spending a warm day at a community pool when police officers on horses rode by. The kids jumped out of the pool to serenade the police with an impromptu rendition of the hit song "Old Town Road."
The number one smash by rapper Lil' Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus blends hip hop with country in a song about riding horses.
Atlanta Police Lieutenant Greg Lyon liked the serenade so much he recorded it on his phone and posted it to the police department's Instagram page.
