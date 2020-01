(WTNH) -- Fotis Dulos was transported to a New York City hospital on Tuesday following a suicide attempt in his Farmington home, according to officials. Questions remain regarding the rescheduled bond hearing, Dulos' condition and what's next for police in the investigation.

Dulos is now critical condition in the Bronx and is being treated for severe carbon monoxide poisoning in a hyperbaric chamber. He was airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.