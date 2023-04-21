LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man was arrested for animal cruelty after reportedly tossing and injuring a caged puppy in Los Angeles’ Tujunga area.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Arias, 25, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were alerted to a “disturbing video showing a suspect throwing a caged puppy over a fence near Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court” on March 27.

Arias was reportedly shown on video exiting his SUV and opening the rear gate before grabbing a dog crate with a two-month-old puppy still inside, police said.

Arias then walked to the side with the caged dog and tossed it over a fence, said LAPD. Officers later responded to the area and contacted a resident who had discovered the injured pup along the Tujunga wash.

L.A. Animal Services took the puppy in and a physical examination revealed “several injuries that doctors noted were most likely due to the fall from being thrown inside the crate,” police said.

The black female mix puppy named Raisin is recovering well and will be available for adoption.

The two-month-old black female puppy named Raisin is recovering after being thrown while inside a crate in Tujunga on March 27, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Investigators identified the suspect as Arias and on April 18, he was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. His bail has been set at $20,000.

“Another successful arrest in the fight against animal cruelty!” said LAPD. “We’re committed to ensuring those mistreating animals are held accountable for their actions. LAPD Detectives and partners at LA Animal Services worked tirelessly to bring justice to the innocent caged puppy who was callously thrown over a fence while inside a crate. We’re pleased to report that the puppy is now on the road to recovery and will soon be available for adoption to a loving forever home.”

Earlier this month, Los Angeles police reported a puppy in a handbag was thrown out of a vehicle’s window by a suspect during a pursuit. While the puppy was tossed while the vehicle was moving, it was ultimately unharmed, LAPD said.

To inquire about adopting Raisin, contact the Lange Foundation at info@langefoundation.org or (310) 473-5585.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call LAPD Foothill Division detectives at (818) 834-3115. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.