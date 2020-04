Los Angeles Fire Department officials deliver testing kits to a waiting motorists at a COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Elysian Park, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Officials say hand-washing and keeping a safe social distance are priorities in battling the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

L.A. Calif. (WTN) — ABC News reported Wednesday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city of angels will be the first major city in the United States to offer COVID-19 testing to all of its residents for free.

According to ABC News, L.A. residents with or without symptoms can receive a coronavirus test at no cost.

Garcetti said those with symptoms will have priority, but they have the capacity to test everyone for free.