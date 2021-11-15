‘We’re not gonna be doing tolls. Period’: Historic bipartisan infrastructure bill means no tolls in CT, Lamont says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont along with other Connecticut lawmakers traveled to Washington, D.C. for an important ceremony Monday, which will usher in billions of dollars for our state.

President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday on the White House lawn.

“Now we are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and we will build an economy for the 21st century,” said President Biden.

The $1.2 trillion plan – which passed the House last week – will bring more than $5 billion in investments to Connecticut. More than half a billion for bridge replacement and repairs, and $3.5 billion for highways.

Never before in state history has Connecticut received such a substantial amount of money from Washington D.C.

“What this bill means biggest infrastructure investment since Dwight Eisenhower,” said Gov. Lamont. “It will speed up the commute anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour. It’s gonna take us five years.”

Reconstructing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London and Groton, updating the 114-year-old Amtrak bridge in Old Saybrook, and the 108-year-old Swing Bridge in Haddam are just a few of the projects that will get underway.

Twenty million dollars will go toward working on bottlenecks on I-84 and I-91 in Hartford as well as on I-91 and I-691 in Meriden will also be a priority, along with widening I-84 in Danbury.

Thanks to bipartisanship between Congress and @POTUS, CT roads, bridges, and railways will become stronger and safer. The bottlenecks and slowdowns will get faster. Folks without internet will have greater access. All will take time and effort, but we’re on our way! — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 15, 2021

Other projects funded include building more electric vehicle charging stations, expanding internet access, and investments in clean water and airports.

Also included, $30 billion for the multi-state northeast rail corridor project.

During a recent taping of “This Week in Connecticut,” with Dennis House, News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina asked Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, “Does this mean your administration will take tolls off the table?” At the time, Bysiewicz would not definitively say they were.

However, on Monday, Gov. Lamont told us, “No, that door is closed, Jodi. We needed that money in order to pay our part for transportation. Now we’ve got other ways to pay for transportation. So we’re not gonna be doing tolls. Period, dead stop.”

Governor Lamont also said the state’s gas tax revenues are coming in strong. Lamont added they will more than cover the 20 percent match the state is required to give the federal government as it leverages the infrastructure funding each year for the next five years.

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity and says it will deliver jobs, clean water, high-speed internet and a clean energy future. Support for Pres. Biden has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

A smattering of Republican lawmakers were on hand for what might be one of the last celebratory displays of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.