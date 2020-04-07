Little Caesars to donate 1 million pizzas to first responders, hospitals

(WTNH) — Amid times of growing worry, pizza establishment Little Caesars is making sure our first responders are fed.

Little Caesars said they will be donating one million pizzas to first responders. Pizza pies will be donated to hospitals, police departments and fire departments in the next few weeks.

“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes. As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how — by delivering a wholesome meal,” Little Caesars President and CEO Dave Scrivano said.