COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTNH) — A resilient little girl in Ohio was born without legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a gymnast.

Paige Calendine, 8, started participating in gymnastics when she was 18-months-old, and this weekend, she competed in a sports festival.

Paige’s father said he put his daughter into gymnastics to build her upper body strength, and she continued to get better as time went on.