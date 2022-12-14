(The Hill) – Films including “Iron Man,” “The Little Mermaid” and “When Harry Met Sally” will now have a place in the Library of Congress.

Twenty-five movies were announced Wednesday as new inductees into the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry. Also among this year’s selections: “Hairspray,” 1990’s “House Party,” the horror flick “Carrie,” “Cyrano de Bergerac,” and 1972’s “Super Fly.”

The films, which must be at least 10 years old to be included, were chosen for “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” the Library of Congress said in an announcement about its picks.

The Library of Congress, the world’s largest library, noted that at least 15 of the more than two dozen titles were either directed or co-directed by filmmakers of color, women or LGBTQ+ filmmakers.

“Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. “We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage.”

Hayden is poised to be on-hand as part of a Dec. 27 Turner Classic Movies TV special about the latest films added to the registry.

The full list of 2022 National Film Registry selections, provided in chronological order by the Library of Congress:

Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)

Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

Charade (1963)

Scorpio Rising (1963)

Behind Every Good Man (1967)

Titicut Follies (1967)

Mingus (1968)

Manzanar (1971)

Betty Tells Her Story (1972)

Super Fly (1972)

Attica (1974)

Carrie (1976)

Union Maids (1976)

Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives (1977)

Bush Mama (1979)

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)

Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)

Hairspray (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Tongues Untied (1989)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

House Party (1990)

Iron Man (2008)

Pariah (2011)

The National Film Registry now contains 850 projects.