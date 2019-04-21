Littleton, Colorado remembers Columbine shooting 20 years later
(ABC NEWS) - Littleton, Colorado Remembering the 12 students and one teacher who were murdered 20 years ago at Columbine High School.
Miss Mandy Cooke was a student at Columbine, and is now a teacher at Columbine. She said in a rememberance ceremony, "Each one of us has our stories, but in the days, months, and years following april 20th we gradually found our new normal."
Related: 20th anniversary of Columbine school shooting
The tragedy played out on live TV with two students opening fire.
Columbine wasn't the first school shooting, but it did signal a cycle of deadly and violent tragedies, including Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Parkland. An ABC News investigation found Columbine inspired more than 50 attacks, plots or threats.
One of those threats, according to police, came just this week from an 18 -year-old Florida student allegedly infatuated with Columbine, flying to Colorado and buying a shotgun. Authorities claim she made "credible threats" which forced more than 100 schools in the Denver area to shut down. Police say she was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Related: Columbine-obsessed teen Sol Pais, who threatened local schools, found dead: Police
As for those students who survived Columbine, some now have kids of their own
Kacey Ruegsegger Johnson, a Columbine Shooting Survivor said, "There's a not a day that goes by that I drop them off that I don't think about what I went through."
Joseph Dreaden, a Columbine Shooting Survivor said, "This year's for some reason a lot harder. I don't know if it's all the media outpouring that it's 20 years or the nonsense that happened earlier this week and the fact that it hit me personally with my own kids now in high school."
Since the Columbine massacre, most schools have written crisis plans and many hold active shooter drils.
More Stories
-
- UPDATE: State police identify passengers in car in Wethersfield shooting
- Senator Walsh facing backlash for comment about nurses
- Rapper Eminem celebrates being 11 years sober
- 14,000 people show up to celebrate 4/20 in San Francisco
- NASA celebrates Earth Day
- State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Wethersfield
- Experts to review how Boeing 737 Max Jet flight control system was approved by FAA
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
- NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Norwalk FD: Apartment structure fire displaces residents
Norwalk Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Soundview...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: State police identify passengers in car in Wethersfield shooting
Connecticut State Police confirm the names of the operator and passenger of a...Read More »
-
Capitol Report: Lamont discusses first 100 days in office
Governor Lamont sat before reporters in an informal fireside chat last week,...Read More »
-
State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Wethersfield
"Our officers have to make split-second decisions."Read More »
-
Woman hacked to death in Brooklyn apartment
New York police say they have a person of interest after two women were...Read More »
Video Center
-
Capitol Report After Hours: CT Chief Operating Officer visits the studio
On this week's Capitol Report: After Hours, Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Paul Mounds talks a bit about his role at the State Capitol and what it's like to work for Governor Lamont.Read More »
-
Capitol Report: Bridgeport Councilman challenged to take drug test
Normally, people keep their drug urine tests private. Well, not in Bridgeport, where Bridgeport board of education member Maria Pereira challenged Bridgeport City Councilman Ernie Newton to a drug urinalysis throwdown, to which Newtown replied "NameRead More »
-
Capitol Report: several proposed state laws targeting younger parents
Lawmakers are targeting the younger generation! We're talking about the changes they're trying to make in Hartford.Read More »