Littleton, Colorado remembers Columbine shooting 20 years later

(ABC NEWS) - Littleton, Colorado Remembering the 12 students and one teacher who were murdered 20 years ago at Columbine High School.

Miss Mandy Cooke was a student at Columbine, and is now a teacher at Columbine. She said in a rememberance ceremony, "Each one of us has our stories, but in the days, months, and years following april 20th we gradually found our new normal."

The tragedy played out on live TV with two students opening fire.

Columbine wasn't the first school shooting, but it did signal a cycle of deadly and violent tragedies, including Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Parkland. An ABC News investigation found Columbine inspired more than 50 attacks, plots or threats.

One of those threats, according to police, came just this week from an 18 -year-old Florida student allegedly infatuated with Columbine, flying to Colorado and buying a shotgun. Authorities claim she made "credible threats" which forced more than 100 schools in the Denver area to shut down. Police say she was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As for those students who survived Columbine, some now have kids of their own

Kacey Ruegsegger Johnson, a Columbine Shooting Survivor said, "There's a not a day that goes by that I drop them off that I don't think about what I went through."

Joseph Dreaden, a Columbine Shooting Survivor said, "This year's for some reason a lot harder. I don't know if it's all the media outpouring that it's 20 years or the nonsense that happened earlier this week and the fact that it hit me personally with my own kids now in high school."

Since the Columbine massacre, most schools have written crisis plans and many hold active shooter drils.