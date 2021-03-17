Local CT leaders, advocates react to parlor shootings in Atlanta, push for education-based initiatives to combat hate

(WTNH) — Advocates are taking action hoping to end racism against Asian Americans. This comes after eight people were killed, including 6 Asian women in massage parlors around Atlanta, Georgia this week.

Police say the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long admitted to the killings blaming the spas for his “addiction.” He is expected to face a judge Thursday morning. Local leaders here in Connecticut are taking action.

Related: Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings: Suspect may have ‘sexual addiction,’ police say

In the past year, nearly 4,000 incidents of hate have been reported and Connecticut is not immune. Recently in Stamford, a woman was assaulted by a store clerk who sprayed her with Lysol.

We spoke with State Senator Tony Hwang and advocates who say this is nothing new. They’ve experienced discrimination growing up and they were heartbroken when they learned about the shooting in Atlanta.

“It is important for us to recognize that this is a hate-motivated violence against Asian Pacific Americans, but also against women and none of those things are acceptable in our society. Period,” State Sen. Tony Hwang.

“This isn’t new. Asian Americans have always been scapegoated. We’ve always been seen as other or less American than our counterparts and our peers right and I think this stems from being erased from history books,” Mike Keo, Founder of #IAMNOTAVIRUSCAMPAIGN.

That’s why he supports State Senator Hwang’s bill. That would mandate Asian American studies in schools. They believe education is the best way to combat this issue. This is the first proposed law of its kind in the country.