Long-time Patriot Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(WPRI/WTNH) — On Tuesday, Tom Brady took to social media reflecting back at his time as a New England Patriot and to thank his coaches, teammates, and fans before revealing he will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tuesday Evening the NFL tweeted the news that Brady has “an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year.”

Earlier in the day, Brady tweeted himself, reflecting on his time as a Patriot.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote.

He continued noting how living in Massachusetts was the “happiest two decades” of his life and he has nothing but love and gratitude for his time in New England.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady was drafted in the sith round of the 2000 NFL draft and from there he made history. He became the first quarterback in NFL history, and fourth player overall, to play 20 seasons with one team.

He was an 18-year team captain and led the Patriots to the playoff 17 times, including nine Super Bowl appearances.

He leaves the Patriots as a six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP.

“Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady wrote. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared — a lifetime full of fun memories.”

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick released a joint statement after Brady’s announcement.

“How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he’s given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it’s ending?” Kraft wrote. ” I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship.”

Kraft went on saying how the two sides were unable to reach an agreement for that to happen. He also noted how much appreciation he has for Brady’s countless contributions to the team and community.

“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom’s success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional,” Belichick said. “Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.”

Belichick touched upon how examples of Brady’s greatness went back before he was even drafted.

It is unclear where Brady’s next step will take him but if he continues to play, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers are the two most likely destinations, according to the Patriots.

In recent years, Brady continuously said that his goal was to play until he was 45. He will turn 43 in August.

“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom,” Belichick said. “He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”



Records Owned by Tom Brady:

Regular season wins by a starting quarterback (219)

Most passing yards, regular season and playoffs (85,959)

Most passing touchdowns, postseason included: (614)

Most touchdowns thrown to different receivers (77)

Game-winning drives, postseason included (58)

Division titles (17)

Playoff games started (41)

Playoff wins (30)

Playoff touchdown passes (73)

Playoff passing yards (11,388)

Super Bowl appearances (9)

Super Bowl wins (6)

Super Bowl MVPs (4)

Super Bowl touchdown passes (18)

Super Bowl passing yards (2,838)