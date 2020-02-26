Los Angeles firefighters respond to massive refinery fire

Carson, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson.

KTLA-TV reports that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire sparked about 10:50 p.m. Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what sparked the fire.