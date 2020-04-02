Los Angeles mayor tells 4 million to wear masks

A man wears a bandana as he rides with his Chiuhuaha dog on Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom says California’s extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought the time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of coronavirus cases in coming weeks. A spike of new cases has not come as quickly as expected. However, Newson was reluctant to say Tuesday whether ultimately that means the impact won’t be nearly as dire as first predicted. He said people can’t let down their guards and need to continue to stay home. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Los Angeles is urging 4 million residents to wear masks to combat the coronavirus when they’re in public, while state health officials are shying away from requiring a coverup.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday recommended that people in the nation’s second-largest city wear non-medical cloth masks when they go out to get essentials, such as food or medicine. Otherwise, he says people should stay home.

But California’s health officials issued guidelines Wednesday that specifically didn’t require the use of non-medical cloth masks. Officials say hand-washing and keeping a safe social distance are priorities in battling the COVID-19 virus, which has infected nearly 10,000 Californians and caused 215 deaths.