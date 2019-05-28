MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity
(AP) - MacKenzie Bezos, who finalized her divorce from Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos earlier this year, is pledging to give away half her fortune to charity.
The novelist said Tuesday that she signed The Giving Pledge, a campaign to get the ultra-wealthy to pledge at least half their fortune to charitable causes. It was created in 2010 by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates.
Those who join can give away their money while they are alive or give instructions in their wills. They also decide where and how their money is donated.
In a letter Tuesday, MacKenzie Bezos did not say how she plans to give her money away. The divorce leaves her with a 4% stake currently worth more than $36 billion in the online shopping giant.
"I have a disproportionate amount of money to share," she said in her letter.
Jeff Bezos, who hasn't signed The Giving Pledge, tweeted his support: "MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I'm proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get 'em MacKenzie."
The Bezoses, who have four children, first announced they were divorcing in January ahead of a National Enquirer story that revealed Jeff Bezos was having an affair with a former TV host. He later accused the tabloid's publisher of threatening to publish explicit photos he sent to his lover unless he stopped investigating how the Enquirer obtained the private messages. The National Enquirer has denied the accusation.
Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookstore more than two decades ago, has become the world's richest man thanks to Amazon's surging stock price. His stake in the company after the divorce is worth more than $108 billion.
He has wrestled with how to give away some of his fortune, asking his Twitter followers in 2017 for philanthropic ideas. Last year, he committed $2 billion to a charitable fund that will focus on opening preschools in low-income neighborhoods and donate money to nonprofits that helps homeless families. So far, he has given $100 million to that fund. In the past, he has also said that he sees his self-funded space exploration company Blue Origin and his purchase of The Washington Post newspaper as "contributing to society and civilization."
On Tuesday, The Giving Pledge said that MacKenzie Bezos was one of 19 new people or couples who joined the pledge, bringing the total number to 204. Others who have signed the pledge include Elon Musk, co-founder of electric car company Tesla, and oil baron T. Boone Pickens.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police respond to crash involving school bus, truck in Falls Village
- Drone footage shows deadly tornado outbreak devastation in Dayton
- Open forum being held in Waterbury on students standing for Pledge of Allegiance
- Lost body at Hamden cemetery found
- PD: Juvenile succumbs to injuries following drowning in Old Lyme
- Stratford police arrest bus driver on child porn charges
- MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Chilly with some showers on Tuesday afternoon
(WTNH) - A return to chilly and unsettled weather midday today and for the afternoon. Rain and thunder tonight with a front draped over the area. Some dry weather tomorrow before more showers head our way at night.Read More »
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
Don't Miss
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police respond to crash involving school bus, truck in Falls Village
Connecticut State Police were called to a crash involving a school bus and a...Read More »
-
Open forum being held in Waterbury on students standing for Pledge of Allegiance
Should students have to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance?Read More »
-
Lost body at Hamden cemetery found
The body of a man lost by gravediggers at Hamden Plains Cemetery has finally...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Juvenile succumbs to injuries following drowning in Old Lyme
A juvenile has died after a drowning incident at an Old Lyme beach on Monday.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stratford police arrest bus driver on child porn charges
Stratford police arrested a school bus driver on child pornography charges...Read More »
Video Center
-
Memorial Day Report-It! pics
Memorial Day Report-It! picsRead More »
-
Nissan Barberino, Puerto Ricans United talk Puerto Rican Day parade
Nissan Barberino, Puerto Ricans United talk Puerto Rican Day paradeRead More »
-
Crossing: A Musical Journey is coming to Connecticut
It's a musical based on Connecticut history. Crossing: A Musical Journey will open its 2019 season at the Lyme Public Hall in June.Read More »