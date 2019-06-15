Man arrested for trying to jump White House fence, assaulting police officer, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) - Secret Service arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer and tried to jump over the fence outside the White House late Friday.
The incident took place just after 9:00 p.m. on the northwest side of the Treasury Building on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the U.S. Secret Service. The person was quickly arrested.
"The subject was immediately apprehended by Secret Service personnel and taken into custody," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.
The man is being charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry, according to the Secret Service.
The Secret Service said there was "no impact to White House security operations."
Related: Trump: Sarah Sanders to leave the White House at the end of June
The last person to be arrested for breaching the White House's perimeter was in November 2017. That person, identified as Victor Merswin, 24, was also immediately arrested.
It was just last week that the White House announced it was raising the fence to further detract people from attempting to jump onto the property.
The height is being more than doubled -- from 6 feet, 6 inches to 13 feet, 1 inch -- as part of a $64 million construction project.
There were three incidents of people attempting to jump the fence at the White House in 2017, the most since 2014.
While it didn't involve a person trespassing on White House property, a man died when he lit himself on fire May 29 just outside the president's residence, on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. Arnav Gupta, 33, died the following day from his injuries.
