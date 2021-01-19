Man lived inside Chicago airport for 3 months before detection, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (WGN) — A man who was living inside O’Hare International Airport managed to escape detection for three months, according to prosecutors.

Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft. Police said Singh claimed he was too afraid to fly home to California because of COVID-19.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Singh arrived at O’Hare from Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and lived in the airport’s security zone since then.

Gerry Vasquez a passenger told reporters, “All I think of is that movie Terminal with Tom Hanks, he’s just chilling in the food court and everything.”

On Sunday, Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz reacted incredulously after a prosecutor detailed the allegations.

“So if I understand you correctly,” Ortiz said, “you’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly.”

Prosecutors say two United Airlines employees asked him for credentials this weekend. He allegedly showed a badge that an operations manager had reported missing in October.

The employees called 911, and Singh was taken into custody around 11:10 a.m. Saturday in Terminal 2.

He is due back in court Jan. 27.