SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (CNN) — Mississippi Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing a deputy sheriff in Simpson County Friday.

Police said 77-year-old James Blair was shot while transporting 22-year-old Steven Joaquin Blackwell who was in custody for another case.

Blair was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said Blackwell is armed and dangerous. He was last seen on Highway 149 in Braxton.