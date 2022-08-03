(NewsNation) — Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is officially the first Black 4-star general in the Marine’s 246-year history after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday, Senator Chuck Schumer announced.

News of Langley’s bid for the highly touted position came this past July, when the Secretary of Defense revealed President Joe Biden’s nomination.

Now confirmed, Langley will be chief of the U.S. Africa Command — a role leaving him responsible for leading all U.S. military forces in Africa, although he assumed responsibilities of the position as early as last year “after his predecessor was removed amid allegations of using a racial slur for African Americans in front of troops,” Stars and Stripes reported.

The role has been a long time coming for the Shreveport, La. native who, along with serving in the Afghanistan war, occupied posts in Asia and Europe.

Langley has also managed to acquire accolades in education, earning degrees in National Security Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, NPR reported.

According to Stars and Stripes, Langley was only one of six Black generals in the Marines, as diversity has long been an issue leaders have attempted to remedy for years.