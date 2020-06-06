Maryland cyclist arrested for assault on teens apologizes

This photo provided by the Maryland-National Capital Park Police shows Anthony Brennan III. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police say that Brennan was arrested Friday, June 5, 2020, after a video appeared to show him violently grab an object from a young adult who was posting signs protesting the death of George Floyd. (Maryland-National Capital Park Police via AP)

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man charged with assaulting three teenagers after a video showed him grabbing a protest flyer from one of teens is apologizing.

In a statement released by his lawyers, 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, said he is “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail.” Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Friday night that Brennan was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

The widely seen video shows an adult cyclist grabbing the wrist of a woman June 1 and then ripping a flyer from her. He then bears down on another victim who was recording the incident.