Massachusetts man arrested after investigation into death of 13-year-old Chloe Ricard

An arrest has been made following the mysterious death of a 13-year-old girl earlier this week in Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday.

Carlos Rivera, 47, was arrested early Saturday after an investigation into the girl’s death, according to a press release tweeted out by the Essex District Attorney.

The girl — whom a source and relatives have identified as Chloe Ricard — died Monday afternoon after being dropped off at a local hospital, officials said.

Chloe Ricard, 13, died after she was left at the emergency room of Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass.

The district attorney, Jonathan Blodgett, said in a statement that Rivera, of Lawrence, had been with the girl and another female — also a teenager who was under 16 years old — on Sunday and “during most of the next day” at his apartment.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Rivera and the other teen allegedly dropped off the 13-year-old girl at Lawrence General Hospital, according to the statement.

Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts is seen here.

Chloe died a short time later.

Ricard’s mom, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, asked earlier this week, “Who can do that?”

“Who can take and just dump her?” she asked, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.

Rivera was charged with two counts of distribution of drugs to a minor, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, and the same charge for a person over that age, according to the statement.

The other girl, who was not identified, was not charged.

It was unclear how Rivera allegedly met the girls, but a source said he knew them in some capacity before Sunday.

An autopsy was performed on Chloe but authorities said the medical examiner has not ruled on the cause of death yet.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“We will continue our diligent pursuit of justice for this victim,” Blodgett said in the statement.

It was not immediately clear if Rivera had legal representation. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Malorie Cunningham contributed to this report.

