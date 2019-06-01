Mega Millions up to $475 million, no winners announced

(WTNH) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to creep toward half a billion dollars.

There was no winner of the $444 million jackpot Friday night, so next week's drawing will rise to an estimated $475 million.

That drawing will be Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.