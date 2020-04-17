Former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic

National

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York. Federal prosecutors have told a judge in New York Wednesday, July 17, 2019, that they have concluded their investigation into campaign finance violations committed by Cohen. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said that the conclusion of the case clears the way for the public release of sealed search warrant materials dealing with the investigation. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

(ABC News/WTNH) — ABC News reported Thursday night, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has notified Michael Cohen that he will be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The news coming from Cohen’s attorney, Roger Adler.

According to ABC, Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, NY. He was scheduled for release in November 2021.

Several staff and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, ABC reports. Cohen will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from house arrest, his attorney told ABC News.

ABC reports Cohan will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.  

Pursuant to the First Step Act, different forms of compassionate relief can be granted. My client’s application was granted.

These are very difficult times for people who are running correctional facilities at federal, state and local levels because of the budgets that they have to work with, lack of staffing issues, protecting the safety of staff and inmates — there are just agonizing situations at this time.

I am pleased that he [Cohen] will be on home confinement for the remaining balance of his sentence.

– Cohen’s attorney Roger Adler to ABC News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss