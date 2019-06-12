Mick Jagger doing well after heart surgery

(WTNH) - An update this morning on Mick Jagger following his heart surgery.

He is reportedly back in the studio. Jagger went under the knife for a heart valve replacement back in April.

Jagger told Rolling Stone magazine he has spent the last few weeks rehearsing and he is doing well.

