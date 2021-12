(WTNH) — Miss Connecticut 2021 is preparing to compete for the title of Miss America, the competition will be right here in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 16.

Sapna Raghavan, the winner of Miss Connecticut 2021, shares how she is feeling ahead of the upcoming competition.

Raghavan also talks about her experience as Miss Connecticut and how she is proud to use her platform to promote diversity.

Watch the full interview in the video above.