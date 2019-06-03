Missing Hawaii hiker Amanda Eller: ‘I realize that I was irresponsible’

A week after she was found, Amanda Eller apologizes and thanked the people who looked for her during the 17 days she went missing in a Maui forest.

In her first press conference, Eller criticized the public-sector phase of the search.

Private rescuers continued to look after the county wrapped up its attempts.

“What I ask is that this be taken more seriously,” Amanda Eller said. “That missing people be taken more seriously. That on a state level, we are able to expand those policies so that we know that our tribe is taken care of.”

On May 31, she changed her tune somewhat after days of criticism on social media.

“I realize that I was irresponsible, that I should have had my cell phone with me, that I should have had some water. I want to apologize for putting anybody in harm’s way. For any kind of rescue efforts that people feel were unnecessary. I apologize and I also thank every single person that showed up,” Eller said.

