Mississippi board votes ‘no’ on moving Confederate monument

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Officials in a Mississippi county unanimously voted to keep a Confederate monument where it stands because moving the statue wouldn’t fix racial tensions.

In a 5-0 vote, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to relocate the Confederate statue in Oxford Square.

Several members of the all white male board said they didn’t believe moving the statue would cause unity in the county. District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty said he’s experienced racism because of the color of his skin but taking down monuments won’t get rid of bad people.

District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie said he doesn’t “understand how things like statues and street names can be offensive to some.”