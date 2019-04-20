National

MIT rowing crew rescued after vessels capsize

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) - Two university rowing crews are okay, after their boats capsized in Boston on Friday morning.

The MIT vessels flipped over in the Charles River, which was choppy because of high winds.

One rowing team managed to swim to the shore.

Officials say the other one was rescued by emergency crews. No one was hurt.
 

