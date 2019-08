Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber for votes on federal judges as a massive budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate later, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Many conservatives in the Republican-led Senate are torn between supporting President Donald Trump and risking their political brand with an unpopular vote to add $2 trillion or more to the federal debt. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WTNH)–Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, is recovering from a fractured shoulder after he tripped and fell on his patio at home Sunday morning, according to McConnell’s communication director David Popp.

ABC News has obtained a statement saying McConnell has been treated and released from the hospital and will work from home in Louisville.

On Sunday afternoon, McConnell contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to “express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton.”