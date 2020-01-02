Mom rushes 7-year-old to ER after he swallows AirPod

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Christmas gift sent a 7-year-old boy to the hospital and now his mother is warning other parents to be careful.

Kiara Stroud told WSB-TV her son accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods.

“He said he was holding it in his mouth by the long part,” Stroud said.

An X-ray taken at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta showed the device was sitting in her son’s stomach, just below his rib cage.

“We actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the X-ray and I’m like, ‘This boy really swallowed his AirPod,’” Stroud said.

Doctors said the wireless earbud would pass on its own and that he’s going to be fine.

His biggest worry?

“He was like, ‘Mom. I don’t want my phone,’ because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ He’s a crazy kid.”

Stroud said she plans on going back to old-fashioned headsets until her son gets a little older. She’s hoping other parents will do the same.