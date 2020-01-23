VIDEO: Multiple victims reported in shooting in downtown Seattle, police investigating

SEATTLE, WA (WTNH) — Seattle Police Department report Wednesday night an active shooting investigation downtown with multiple victims.

Police are investigating a shooting incident near 4th and Pine in downtown Seattle.

Witnesses tell ABC affiliate KOMO on the scene that the incident occurred right in front of the Macy’s and that they heard multiple shots, initially thinking it might be fireworks.

According to police, the gunman fled; they say they are looking for one gunman.

Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured on-scene.

You can watch the scene live downtown in the video above.