NASA plans record-setting stay for Christina Koch at International Space Station
(ABC News) - Last month, NASA astronaut Christina Koch was less than a week away from a historic all-women spacewalk before a spacesuit availability problem nixed that plan, but Wednesday the space agency announced its intentions to give Koch a different piece of history. This one will just take a lot longer.
NASA announced that Koch -- who took off for the International Space Station on March 14, or Pi Day -- will stay in space through February 2020. The Michigan native and former electrical engineer for the agency spoke to ABC News' David Kerley exclusively.
Related: NASA delays 1st all female spacewalk due to spacesuit availability
"I still have the grin on my face that won't seem to go away, just that I'm here every day," she said in an interview from the International Space Station. "I don't necessarily count numbers or days I just think about doing my best every day."
Koch is a rookie astronaut and, if all goes as planned, will surpass Peggy Whitson’s single spaceflight record for a female of 288 days in space on Dec. 28. She previously spent months at the poles of the Earth working on firefighting and search and rescue teams, in addition to doing scientific field work. She's also worked as an electrical engineer in labs at the Johns Hopkins University and NASA.
She completed her spacewalk earlier this month without fellow astronaut Anne McClain, who began her International Space Station stay in December. McClain had completed her first spacewalk on March 22 and discovered then that she needed a “medium-size hard upper torso,” or the shirt of the spacesuit, according to NASA.
That is apparently the same size worn by Koch and NASA has a limited availability of spacewalking spacesuits. There is only one medium-size top on the space station.
Related: NASA astronauts venture outside International Space Station for spacewalk
Koch says exploring new frontiers -- whether that is the North Pole or space -- is critical to the betterment of the earth.
"The perspective that you gain up here looking down on earth, and seeing a world without borders representing all of humanity, up here in a global effort to explore and to do science on the frontiers. That actually benefits the earth that we're looking down on," she told Kerley.
"My primary message is to challenge yourself to reach farther than you think you can go," Koch said. "I think when we achieve a dream that's just outside of what we thought was in our reach, it has magnifying effects both for ourselves and what we can then strive to do in the future, but also for the world around us."
More Stories
-
- Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
- Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders
- Carl's Jr. in Denver testing out CBD infused burger on 4/20
- Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day
- Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners
- Supply launch heading to International Space Station
- Sandy Hook parents take their case against Newtown to the state appellate court
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood.Read More »
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Stop and Shop workers prepared to enter eighth day of strikes
31,000 Stop & Shop employees around the Northeast are gearing up to enter day...Read More »
-
Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
Officers arrested a 37-year-old outside of the historic St. Patrick’s Cathedral.Read More »
-
Hartford PD cracks down on illegal ATV riders
As the weather warms up the city of Hartford is cracking down on ATVs.Read More »
-
Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day
It is not easy covering some of the most high profile murder cases: the...Read More »
-
Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners
Two apartment complex owners in Hartford are accused of providing unsafe...Read More »
Video Center
-
Man arrested after approaching historic St. Patrick's Cathedral with gas can
Officers arrested a 37-year-old outside of the historic St. Patrick's Cathedral.Read More »
-
Overnight Wednesday Weather Update
If you were hoping for some dry weather as we head into the long holiday weekend, we have some not so great news for you. Here are the details on the busy weather to come.Read More »
-
Former UConn husky stars hired in UHart athletic department
The University of Hartford did pretty well when they hired former UConn star Jen Rizzotti as women's basketball coach.Read More »