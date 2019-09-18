National Cheeseburger Day Deals offered Wednesday

Perfect hamburger classic burger american cheeseburger with cheese bacon tomato and lettuce isolated on a white background.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/WTNH) — They’re juicy, cheesy, and delicious. They’re almost the national dish of the United States. (We know, that honor goes to the regular hamburger, but this seems like an improvement on the national iconic dish!)

Wednesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and dozens of restaurants around the country are celebrating the day with special deals to honor the mouthwatering treat.

Whether you’re looking for a dine-in or drive-through option, there are deals out there to satisfy that cheesy craving.

NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY DEALS

Applebee’s

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for $6.99. The deal comes with endless fries, so it’s totally okay to pig-out.

Happy burger to you! Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay TOMORROW with a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for $6.99. pic.twitter.com/ozTJSBbfWk — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 17, 2019

BurgerFi

You can get a $1 cheeseburger with the purchase of a cheeseburger, so go for that second one.

#NationalCheeseburgerDay only comes ones a year, so we're going big.

Buy 1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger, Get 1 for only $1 – All Day! 🍔🍔

Let the celebration begin 🎉



*Valid 9-18-19 only at participating locations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. In-store only. pic.twitter.com/VqqSJWL5MK — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) September 18, 2019

Burger King

Get a cheeseburger for only 59 cents through Sunday if you purchase something else on their app.

Dairy Queen

A cheeseburger is an option in their new two for $4 Super Snack deal.

Few snacks can double dutch like NEW DQ 2 for $4 Super Snacks. Mix and match your favorite snacks, like pretzel sticks and a Coke, for just $4! #HappyTastesGood #NationalCheeseburgerDay pic.twitter.com/60ccToHX4R — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 18, 2019

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub

If you’re dining in, you can get a cheeseburger with fries for $5.99.

Celebrate #NationalCheeseBurgerDay with fresh @CertAngusBeef Cheese Burgers for just 5.99! Available all day in the bar and dining room this Wednesday, 9/18. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle and a side of fries. Learn more: https://t.co/hCRn0Ufo0X pic.twitter.com/ImvGRq4Bvy — 99 Restaurants (@99restaurants) September 16, 2019

Red Robin

Get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 with a purchase of beverage.

When it comes to burgers, we’ve got stacks on stacks on stacks. pic.twitter.com/1L9QaiOppT — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) September 12, 2019

Smashburger

Stop by Smashburger for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Double Classic Smashburger. You’ll score a pair of double cheeseburgers for $6.99.

#NationalCheeseburgerDay is TOMORROW (9/18)! 🎉Spend it at Smashburger and score a Buy One, Get One FREE deal on our Double Classic Smash! 🍔🍔

(Offer valid on 9/18/19 only, see Terms & Conditions: https://t.co/kCQuHeqXCZ) pic.twitter.com/lnh8XAJIk4 — Smashburger (@Smashburger) September 17, 2019

Wendy’s

Coupons in the app include $2 off any Premium combo which includes a cheeseburger as a featured item.