National Cheeseburger Day Deals offered Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/WTNH) — They’re juicy, cheesy, and delicious. They’re almost the national dish of the United States. (We know, that honor goes to the regular hamburger, but this seems like an improvement on the national iconic dish!)
Wednesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and dozens of restaurants around the country are celebrating the day with special deals to honor the mouthwatering treat.
Whether you’re looking for a dine-in or drive-through option, there are deals out there to satisfy that cheesy craving.
NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY DEALS
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for $6.99. The deal comes with endless fries, so it’s totally okay to pig-out.
You can get a $1 cheeseburger with the purchase of a cheeseburger, so go for that second one.
Get a cheeseburger for only 59 cents through Sunday if you purchase something else on their app.
A cheeseburger is an option in their new two for $4 Super Snack deal.
Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub
If you’re dining in, you can get a cheeseburger with fries for $5.99.
Get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 with a purchase of beverage.
Stop by Smashburger for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Double Classic Smashburger. You’ll score a pair of double cheeseburgers for $6.99.
Coupons in the app include $2 off any Premium combo which includes a cheeseburger as a featured item.