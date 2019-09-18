National Cheeseburger Day Deals offered Wednesday

by: Andra Litton, KTSM staff, Alex Ceneviva

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/WTNH) — They’re juicy, cheesy, and delicious. They’re almost the national dish of the United States. (We know, that honor goes to the regular hamburger, but this seems like an improvement on the national iconic dish!)

Wednesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and dozens of restaurants around the country are celebrating the day with special deals to honor the mouthwatering treat.

Whether you’re looking for a dine-in or drive-through option, there are deals out there to satisfy that cheesy craving.

NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY DEALS

Applebee’s

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for $6.99. The deal comes with endless fries, so it’s totally okay to pig-out.

BurgerFi

You can get a $1 cheeseburger with the purchase of a cheeseburger, so go for that second one.

Burger King

Get a cheeseburger for only 59 cents through Sunday if you purchase something else on their app.

Dairy Queen

A cheeseburger is an option in their new two for $4 Super Snack deal.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub

If you’re dining in, you can get a cheeseburger with fries for $5.99.

Red Robin

Get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 with a purchase of beverage.

Smashburger

Stop by Smashburger for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Double Classic Smashburger. You’ll score a pair of double cheeseburgers for $6.99.

Wendy’s

Coupons in the app include $2 off any Premium combo which includes a cheeseburger as a featured item.

