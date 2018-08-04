National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebrated Saturday Bigstock (Photo: Big Stock Photo) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the perfect time to enjoy the perfect flavor combination that is a chocolate chip cookie.

The delicious treat was invented by a woman named Ruth Wakefield, who published the first recipe in the 1938 edition of the Tried and True cookbook.

It caught on quickly, and by 1939, Wakefield had given Nestle the right to use her cookie recipe and the name of her restaurant, Toll House.

So, grab a chocolate chip cookie -- or four -- and celebrate the day dedicated to a uniquely American treat!