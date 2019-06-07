National College graduates earn $30K more than people with high school degrees

With rising tuition costs, it may be hard to think this is true, but a new study shows college really does pay off.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that the average college graduate earns more than $30,000 than someone with only a high school education.

The study found that a college degree has an average rate-of-return of 14 percent.

Other risky investments like stocks and bonds can hover much lower at around 3 or 7 percent.

For some college grads, it may not feel like they’re getting their money’s worth while drowning in debt or job hunting. But according to numbers, over time they are.