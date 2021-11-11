Navy veteran doing pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to raise money for those who served

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — John Brunelli, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, is commemorating Veterans Day while raising money at the same time.

The 53-year-old Navy Veteran is doing 11 hours and 11 minutes of pull-ups at a local gym in honor of those who served.

Brunelli has described himself as a “fitness addict” and started the workout just after midnight.

The money Brunelli raises will go to Homes for our Troops, an organization that builds specially designed homes for wounded Veterans.

“I think a lot of people forget about the families too and what they have to go through, of that mental trauma they have to go through,” Brunelli said. “I think it’s a great organization and I’m privileged to be able to do this for them.”

The organization, located in the nearby city of Taunton, builds homes in the areas that veterans choose to live, and continues its relationship with veterans after a home delivery, to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

So far, Brunelli has surpassed his $1,111 goal and has raised more than $2,800.