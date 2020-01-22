New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring

File-This Dec. 15, 2019, file photo shows New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaving the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. The man who has been the face of the New York Giants since 2004 is probably going to make his final appearance this weekend. Manning’s 16-year Giants’ career that has included two Super Bowl titles likely will come to an end Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, when New York tries to spoil the Philadelphia Eagles bid to win the NFC East. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW YORK, NY (WTNH) — After 16 seasons, two Super Bowl MVP awards, over 57,000 career passing yards and 366 career TD passes, Giants quarterback Eli Manning is calling it a career.

Manning is one of only five players in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP twice – a list that includes Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Those two Super Bowl wins came in 2007 and 2011 at the expense of Brady and the Patriots – two of only three losses for New England in football’s championship game during the Brady era.

In a statement, Giants president and CEO John Mara detailed how Manning represented the team throughout his career:

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field. Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.” John Mara – Giants President/CEO

Manning began his career as the number one overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, but was traded to the Giants after making it clear he did not want to play for the Chargers.

Manning was the latest in a line of star quarterbacks from a family that produced father, Archie and older brother, Peyton. Eli Manning was set to become a free agent this off-season. He made over $250-million from just his football contracts over the course of his 16-year career.

The Giants have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to announce Manning’s retirement.