BRONX, N.Y. (WTNH) — The New York Yankees honored two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday night by holding a moment of silence at the stadium.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy from the Bristol Police Department were both shot and killed in what police believe was a premeditated ambush.

The Yankees stated in a Facebook post that they held a moment of silence for the officers and sent their condolences to the families and loved ones.

They also called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

The touching moment was held on Friday before the second game of an American League Division baseball series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.