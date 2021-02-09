New York’s high court ends state case against Paul Manafort

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Manafort won’t face mortgage fraud charges in New York after the state’s highest court declined to revisit lower court decisions that barred prosecuting Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman on double jeopardy grounds.

The decision last week from the New York Court of Appeals closes the door on state charges against Manafort less than two months after President Donald Trump pardoned the 71-year-old Manafort in a similar federal case that put him behind bars. Manafort’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, said he was pleased with the Feb. 4 decision. Vance’s office declined to comment.