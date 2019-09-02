News 8 to start daily broadcast of National Anthem

(WTNH) — Beginning on Labor Day, WTNH will join 171 Nexstar TV stations to broadcast the Star Spangled Banner daily.

Nexstar Media Group, parent company of WTNH-TV, has partnered with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business to air a new singer/songwriter’s rendition of the U.S. National Anthem.

At one time, the song was a tradition for local broadcasters on television and now the song will air again every morning.

“Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.” — Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

