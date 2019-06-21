No injuries reported at crude oil refinery in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - There are no reports of injuries or evacuations after an early morning fire broke out at a 150-year-old refinery complex in Philadelphia.
Firefighters have contained the blaze at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, which broke out before 4 a.m. Friday.
Residents heard and felt explosions and flames shot into the sky, turning night into day.
The cause of the fire is still unclear. It's the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.
According to its website, the complex produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
Some commuter buses are being detoured.
Messages seeking comment from the company have not been returned.
More Stories
-
- Hard Rock Hotel in Dominican Republic to remove liquor dispensers from guest rooms
- Democratic candidates running in 2020 presidential election preparing for upcoming debates
- 2 victims identified in fatal motor vehicle accident in Newtown
- Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Hartford woman
- 2 young children die in hot cars in Texas during scorching temperatures over the weekend
- Bikers gather for emotional ceremony following deadly crash
- Lembo predicts new pharmacy deal will be a money-saver
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Mainly clear overnight, Sunny again Monday
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Annual Connecticut Irish Festival celebrates Irish music and heritage
The country's oldest Irish festival was held this weekend at the North Haven...Read More »
-
2 victims identified in fatal motor vehicle accident in Newtown
Newtown Police, Ambulance Service, and Sandy Hook Fire Department were...Read More »
-
Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Hartford woman
State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Jelisa Rhoden, 27, who has been...Read More »
-
Lembo predicts new pharmacy deal will be a money-saver
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is predicting a new contract with CVS Caremark,...Read More »
-
Exhibit will show rare copy of Declaration of Independence
A Yale University library will display a rare copy of the Declaration of...Read More »
Video Center
-
Sarah 7
News 8 at 11:00 p.m.Read More »
-
Sarah 6
News 8 at 11:00 p.m.Read More »
-
Digital Update for Sunday night
Digital Update for Sunday night:•CT man accused of murder in Tennessee•Final Round of Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie wins!•Yale to display rare copy of the Declaration of Independence starting June 27Read More »