National

NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 05:48 PM EDT

(WTNH) - If you thought last month felt a bit warmer than usual, that's because it was!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said March 2019 was the second-hottest on record.

Weather: Click here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 8

Only March of 2016 was hotter.

NOAA said the first quarter of the year was also the third-warmest ever. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center