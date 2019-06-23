NY POST: Missing mom Jennifer Dulos was ‘afraid for her life’ according to friend

The New York Post has just published an article citing their sources, claiming Jennifer Dulos was “afraid for her life” before she went missing.

According to the Post, “the mom of five was a ‘nervous wreck;’ after filing for divorce from Fotis Dulos, her husband of 13 years, in June of 2017.” Their source claims, “She knew how enraged he was that she took this step.” The source told the Post that Jennifer e-mailed them and “expressed relief after successfully lobbying for a court-appointed guardian to get involved in her custody battle.”

Related Content: State Police give update on results of Hartford trash facility search in case of Jennifer Dulos

According to the Post, “Fotis’s team is…suggesting that Jennifer’s disappearance might have come from the pages of ‘Gone Girl’ the 2012 novel about a woman who fakes her own murder and elaborately frames her husband. The lawyer told The Post that Jennifer penned a 500-page ‘Gone Girl’-esque manuscript years ago (which he admits he has yet to read himself).”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.