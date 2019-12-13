Off-duty officer stops armed robbery in-progress in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS (WTNH) — An armed robber in Massachusetts picked the wrong time to hold up a convenience store.

It turns out, a police Lieutenant heading to work walked in just before the robber.

The thief went to the counter, pulled a knife, and demanded the clerk open the register.

While he was busy taking the money, he didn’t notice the officer who walked up across the counter until he drew his gun.

“Right place, right time for the department, wrong place, wrong time for the suspect.” – Lt. Bruce Apotheker, Newtown Police Department, Massachusetts

The clerk considers the officer a friend. The officer often stops at the convenience store on his way to work. In fact, that’s what he was doing when he stopped the robber.