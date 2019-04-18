National

Officials: Experienced diver rescued from Tennessee cave

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 12:29 PM EDT

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say an experienced diver who was reported missing in a Tennessee cave has been found alive.

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service posted on its Facebook page that the diver was brought out of the cave Wednesday night and was safe on the surface. Multiple rescue crews participated in the effort.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Derek Woolbright told news outlets that about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, a group of experienced divers reported that one of its members had not returned from a dive. He said they went back in to find him but could not.

Woolbright did not identify the man who went missing but said he is highly trained and had previously visited the Jackson County site.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center