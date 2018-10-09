Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(NEXSTAR) - President Trump says the federal government is ready to respond as Hurricane Michael inches closer to Florida's coast.

"I spoke with Governor Scott, spoke to everyone you have to speak to. Hopefully, we'll get lucky. But we're prepared," President Trump said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it expects Michael's impact will be felt across the southeast.

In Florida, FEMA is worried about storm surge, forecasted to be between 8 to 12 feet.

In Georgia, the focus is on potential power outages and downed trees.

And in North and South Carolina, officials fear possible flooding in areas still drying out from Hurricane Florence.

"You will see damage to infrastructure. You will see power outages. And services that we're normally used to will be interrupted as a result of Hurricane Michael," Jeff Byard with FEMA explained.

Officials are encouraging people living in the storm's path to download the FEMA app. It's free, and on it, users can get the latest storm alerts and detailed information about what to do after a storm hits.

FEMA said it's ready to deploy resources to the Gulf Coast and that it has already activated command posts in both D.C. and Atlanta.

But, FEMA added that it's also up to residents in the storm's path to prepare, and it encourages everyone who's ordered to evacuate to do just that.