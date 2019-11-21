Officials: Two Air Force Base Airmen killed in ‘aircraft mishap’

(WTNH) — Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an “aircraft mishap” at Vance Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma Thursday morning, officials say.

According to ABC affiliate KOCO, the incident happened at around 9:10 a.m. during a routine training mission.

There were two Air Force T-38 Talons involved, and there were two people on board each aircraft, Vance officials tell KOCO.

The Airmen have not been identified at this time.

There is an ongoing investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.